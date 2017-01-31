Local legislators: Security key in Trump ban

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

In responding to refugee restrictions and a partial travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump, Mississippi’s Congressional delegation is emphasizing the need to keep the United State secure while mostly declining to weigh in on the details of the ban.

The Daily Journal contacted Mississippi’s entire delegation seeking reactions to an executive order Trump issued last week that sparked protests at major U.S. airports

Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Thad Cochran, both Republicans, declined to answer direct questions about whether they back the specific policies Trump enacted last week by executive order.

Both instead simply emphasized the need to ensure domestic security.

“Last summer, President Obama’s CIA Director warned that terrorist groups such as ISIS were using ‘refugee streams’ to expand their reach into the West. Nothing about their goals has changed. We have a duty to the American people to ensure that those seeking refuge among us do not pose a threat to our nation,” said Wicker in a statement released by his office to the Daily Journal. “The president campaigned on the issue of keeping Americans safe by securing our borders and strengthening the vetting process for foreigners entering our country. It should be no surprise that he is working to keep that promise.”

Cochran wants to strengthen scrutiny of refugees but reportedly continues to monitor court action on Trump’s executive order.

“Senator Cochran supports measures to improve U.S. security by strengthening the vetting process for those attempting to enter the United States,” said an aide to Cochran. “Keeping our country safe is his top priority. The Senator is committed to monitoring federal court adjudication of the president’s executive order, and he will also carefully consider legislation related to this issue as the Congress seeks to balance national security needs with humanitarian concerns.”

North Mississippi’s Rep. Trent Kelly, also a Republican, likewise called for generosity to be balanced with security and failed to address the specifics of Trump’s executive action.

“Although our country should always be open to those in need, protecting this nation from threats should be our first priority,” said Kelly in a statement. “I am supportive of efforts to ensure that we know who is entering our country and that terrorists are not allowed across our borders.”

Gulf Coast congressman Rep. Steven Palazzo, a Republican representing the 4th Congressional District, explicitly backed Trump’s actions.

“I support President Trump’s executive orders to put a moratorium on refugee programs until an evaluation has been completed,” Palazzo said in a statement released by his office. “He understands that the safety and security of our country is his number one responsibility. He has made the American people his priority, as any good commander-in-chief should.”

Rep. Gregg Harper, of the 3rd Congressional District did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Journal.

In a Tuesday morning appearance on a radio program, the Gallo Radio Show, Harper said that “President Trump has done the right thing.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, of the 2nd Congressional District is the state’s lone Democratic congressman.

Thompson sits on the House Homeland Security Committee. In a letter released Sunday, he joined Democrats on the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs and condemned Trump’s executive order.

According to the letter, Trump’s order “belies our proud heritage as a Nation of tolerance, a place of refuge, and a beacon of freedom for the world, and should therefore be rescinded.”

On Jan. 27, Trump signed an executive order that halted the entrance of all refugees into the U.S. for 120 days. The stated purpose of this hiatus is to allow Trump’s administration time to review and strengthen the vetting process for refugees.

Once the suspension period expires and the entry of refugees resumes, the number of refugees allowed into the country is capped by Trump’s executive action at 50,000 per year.

However, admission of Syrian refugees is indefinitely suspended.

The order also temporarily bars nationals from seven counties from entering the U.S. The countries are Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

The executive order does allow the secretaries of State and Homeland Secretary to issue visas to nationals from those countries on a case-by-base basis.

Nationwide, protesters have condemned Trump’s order as discriminatory and unneeded.

Locally, a group of about two dozen Northeast Mississippians on Tuesday morning entered a field office in Tupelo maintained by Wicker.

Group members spoke with a constituent liaison and expressed opposition to Trump’s executive action on refugees and foreign travelers.

Gentry Parker, a Corinth resident and Army veteran who served in Iraq during the first Gulf War, was among the two dozen.

“It just sends a message that America is a domineering, hateful place,” Parker said of last week’s executive action. “We tend to put people into groups and we dehumanize them.”

