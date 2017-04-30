Local volunteers collect trash to ‘Keep Tupelo Beautiful’

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Ethan Criddle, Blair Thornton and Ander Pearce are teammates on Tupelo High School’s swim team, as well as the Shock Wave Aquatic Team.

The trio walked around Veterans Park Saturday morning picking up litter as part of a citywide cleanup aimed at collecting trash around the city.

“Picking up this litter helps leave a better image for our city,” Criddle said. “If somebody comes walking through and everything looks dirty, it doesn’t leave a good impression.”

The swim teams volunteered for “Pick it Up Tupelo,” along with local neighborhoods, churches and organizations. MDOT and city officials partnered with Keep Tupelo Beautiful, an organization dedicated to keeping Tupelo a clean, healthy and safe city.

“MDOT cleaned a lot of the major roadways with their annual Trash Bash on Wednesday, and now we have citizens tackling the local areas,” director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful Kathryn Rhea said. “This is a part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup. Hopefully, we can turn this into an annual event of our own.”

Rhea and her volunteers met at Fairpark at 8 a.m. to give out supplies to any last-minute volunteers, but Rhea said a majority of people signed up early and received their supplies, or used their own trash bags and gloves. Those who volunteered received trash bags from Glad, T-shirts from Waste Management, gloves from MDOT and water from Coca Cola.

While there was a map that designated areas for cleanup, volunteers were also able to clean up an area of their choosing.

“We want to show volunteers the impact litter has on a town,” Rhea said. “Businesses don’t like to invest in litter-filled cities, and tourists like to travel to clean cities. This pickup will help in bringing in more business and tourism.”

City of Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and MDOT Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert were involved in cleaning up areas as well.

Shelton said attractiveness is crucial to the success of a city.

“Whether it is quality of life, attracting new homeowners or businesses or simply making a good impression on a person passing through, we need to take pride in how our city looks so that we can improve our prospects,” he said. “Whenever we travel, we notice whether a city is clean or not. Cleanliness and safety often go hand-in-hand, and a dangerous city is often not a clean city.”

An estimated 150 volunteers scattered to more than 60 areas designated by Rhea and the city of Tupelo. Girl scouts from Troop 20503 and boy scouts from Troop 2050 teamed up to clean the neighborhood by Church Street Elementary.

Xashia Berry said she was exhausted from working all morning, but was proud of the good deed she was able to do with her friends.

“When people drive by, all they see is trash, and that makes our community look bad,” Berry said. “I want to do my best to help clean up this area because I’m proud of it.”

Barbara Warren, a bus driver for Tupelo Public Schools, said she was surprised by the turnout of volunteers at the cleanup. She said a woman dropped off three trash bags full of litter before 9 a.m. and was on her way to pick up some more.

“I love this neighborhood and want to see that it is kept up,” said Warren, while helping clean in Park Hill. “What is disturbing is that I picked up some beer bottles earlier in an area where kids walk around every day. If we could just keep these streets clean, our community would look so much better.”

After the event, Rhea and her team invited the volunteers to assemble at City Hall to gather all of the garbage. Kids were awarded a certificate, a medal and a picture with the mayor for all of their hard work.

“We want to teach them that litter prevention is key and goes a long way toward making this city a better place,” Rhea said. “We want them to be proud of what they were able to do today.”

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com