Longtime incumbent, challengers to meet in Ward 4 primary race

TUPELO – A long-serving incumbent in a diverse ward faces a pair of primary opponents next week.

Nettie Davis, 75, is a retired teacher completing a fourth term representing Ward 4 on the Tupelo City Council. Running as a Democrat, she hopes for a fifth term, but several other candidates have different ideas.

In the Democratic primary, Gregory Humphrey, 60, and Tommy Ruff, a 60-year old car salesman, are both seeking to replace her.

All three candidates will compete in the Democratic primary, which occurs next Tuesday. If no candidate receives a share of the vote that exceeds 50 percent, a runoff will occur between the top two vote-getters.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican candidate Henry Daniels during the June 6 general election.

Davis and Ruff sat with the Daily Journal for interviews about their platforms. Humphrey did not return repeated phone messages and emails sent by the Daily Journal attempting to reach him to discuss his candidacy.

Humphrey also failed on Tuesday to file campaign finance returns that were due that day by state law.

Ward 4 is one of two predominantly-black wards, and also includes several key commercial districts including downtown and the Mall at Barnes Crossing area. The ward includes the historic Park Hill neighborhood, the affluent Highland Circle neighborhood, as well as parts of Gravlee and Willis Heights.

The West Jackson Street redevelopment corridor is also located in Ward 4.

Nettie Davis

Among the seven sitting members of the City Council, Davis has served the longest, 16 years. Over the years, she has seen a concerted effort to revitalize certain neighborhoods take hold, qualify of life improve and the local economy continue to gain ground.

Even so, housing, neighborhood aesthetics and recreational infrastructure remain major priorities for Davis as she looks ahead to the possibility of another term.

“I feel I deserve another term so I can complete some of the goals and objectives I had to enhance and upgrade some of the aspects of Ward 4 and the city of Tupelo,” said Davis. “I feel like I have the training, experience and insight to still be a part of making Tupelo the greatest city in Mississippi.”

Davis described herself as pleased by the progress of taxpayer-funded efforts to tear down blighted rental homes on part of West Jackson Street and incentivize the construction of owner-occupied residences.

She suggested that smaller-scale intervention by the city could be useful in the Park Hill neighborhood, and she hopes to soon see city action to replace apartments it has torn down on Ida Street.

“Ida Street was once a thriving street and I want to see it back really busy, growing,” said Davis. “We ended up with a lot of apartment complexes there which kind pulled the area down.”

Davis also hopes for continued development of Gumtree Park, located in Ward 4. She also wants to intensify efforts to create a thriving night-life scene in downtown and beyond.

“I want to see some blues clubs,” said Davis. “Even though I’m an old person I like to have fun.”

Gregory Humphrey

Humphrey would not sit with the Daily Journal to discuss his platform, but his campaign seems animated by the theme that Ward 4 has been left behind and treated unequally.

“The deck is still stacked in favor of others [sic] wards,” Humphrey wrote in a message posted to his Facebook account. “Everyday Ward 4 needs a hero and I want to be that hero so that you can do more than just get by.”

In a brief conversation with a Daily Journal reporter earlier this year, Humphrey complained about inadequate parks and recreation opportunities in Ward 4.

Humphrey’s professional background includes time with the Tupelo Fire Department in the 1980s.

The candidate described himself earlier this year to the Daily Journal as a youth advisor, though it wasn’t clear what this work involves.

On a statement of economic interest filed with the state Ethics Committee, Humphrey said he was self-employed as a “counselor” and that he draws income from disability payments.

Tommy “Jake” Ruff

Ruff, a car salesman with the Carlock Automotive Group, is mounting his second campaign for public office. He previously ran against Davis for the Ward 4 seat during the 2009 municipal elections.

Ruff chalks up his interest in local politics to the encouragement of others.

“I was told this back many years ago: ‘You would make a good councilman,’” said Ruff. “I am in it because of the love I have for the city of Tupelo and Ward 4 and the people in it.”

Ruff believes that Tupelo’s growth and development are headed in a positive direction, and he wants to support continued success.

In conversations with the Daily Journal, he did not identify any specific proposals or policies he wants to pursue if elected, other than his belief that stronger efforts to clean up Ward 4 are needed.

Instead, Ruff said his platform in office would stem from the will of his constituents.

“I go back to listening to my constituents,” said the candidate. “People talk. You’ve just got to get them to talk.”

Ruff has a long history in retail sales. This career has enabled him to work with the public and learn new subjects quickly, said the candidate.

His experience also includes a nearly 10-year stint on the city’s multi-racial committee. The work undertaken by that committee remains key to Ruff’s vision for the city, a vision he believes more necessary than ever in light of recent tensions.

“I’ve seen the good and the bad in city government,” he said. “But we need to see all wards coming back together to unify the city.”

