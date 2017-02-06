Lottery turning into headache for speaker

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The fact that Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has made no secret of his opposition to enacting a statewide lottery has not kept House members from trying to bring the issue to the forefront.

Gunn, who presides over the House, must decide in the coming days whether an amendment offered by Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, is properly before the House. The colorful Holland offered the amendment Thursday to legislation dealing with the regulating of fantasy sports gaming.

In offering the amendment, Holland said, “It is time to throw this snake into the congregation and see if it strikes.”

A point of order was raised immediately to the Holland amendment, saying it violated House rules to try to incorporate a state lottery in the fantasy sports legislation.

Action has been postponed on the legislation while the speaker researches the issue. On Friday, Gunn said he had not “looked” at the issue yet and gave no indication on when he would rule.

His only response was, “My position has not changed. I am not for the lottery.”

But that does not necessarily mean Holland’s amendment was not properly offered. The House has rules on amending legislation. Some of the rules are common sense in that the amendment must be related to the original intent of the bill. Some of the rules are more complex in nature, dealing with legal code section and other factors.

Last year Rep. Tommy Reynolds, D-Water Valley, did get the House to approve an amendment enacting a lottery to a bill dealing with fantasy sports. But that episode caught the leadership by surprise. No one raised a point of order.

The Reynolds amendment was killed later in the legislative process.

This year there still were issues to be worked out with regulating fantasy sports, and everyone knew the lottery issue was still hanging around like the 600-pound gorilla. The belief was that efforts would be made to craft the fantasy sports bill in such a manner that it would not be susceptible to a lottery amendment.

Whether that effort was successful remains to be seen. The House speaker, who makes no bones to his opposition to the lottery but also has said he strives to follow the House rules impartially, will have the final say.

But the Holland amendment is not the only land mine during the 2017 session for Gunn and others opposed to a lottery, which is gaining in popularity among legislators.

Holland and Gunn have never been accused of being allies and are on opposing sides of most issues.

But a close Gunn ally, Senate Judiciary A Chair Mark Baker, R-Brandon, has created another lottery landmark.

In an unusual move last week on the deadline day to pass bills out of committee in the originating chamber, Baker stripped language out of a bill originally introduced to deal with issues at the state Hospital at Whitfield and incorporated language enacting a lottery and passed it out of his committee in a matter of minutes.

The endeavor resulted in the speaker making a rare appearance in the Judiciary A Committee where he held a private conversation with Baker.

That bill is now on the calendar for the full House to consider.

Whether Baker calls it up for consideration before the Thursday deadline and whether Gunn rules that the bill is proper based on the way it was changed remain to be seen.

And even if that bill dies and the speaker rules the Holland amendment is not proper, there is a belief that enacting a lottery is actually a revenue matter and under the legislative rules can be introduced later in the legislative process.

So, the lottery is not going away for a while this session. And it definitely will be back in future sessions if it is not addressed this year.

After all, even Gov. Phil Bryant, who last year like Gunn opposed the lottery, says now he would be willing to consider one.

During his State of the State address last month, Bryant spoke favorably of a state lottery saying it could prevent money from leaving the state because of Mississippians going to neighboring states to purchase lottery tickets.

