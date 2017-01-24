MAEP good formula, Mississippi House minority leader Baria says

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Democratic Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House minority leader, pointed out Monday that not too long ago nearly every politician in the state supported the full funding of the school funding formula many are now trying to rewrite.

“You will recall that (former) Gov. Barbour, Gov. Bryant, Lt. Gov. Reeves and Speaker Gunn have all said at one time or another that MAEP (the Mississippi Adequate Education Program) should be fully funded,” Baria said during a Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps luncheon. “It has only recently become outdated and too complicated.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves hired New Jersey-based EdBuild to make recommendations on revamping the MAEP. They have said they hope to accomplish the rewrite this session. Gov. Phil Bryant has endorsed the effort.

Baria was referencing the fact that in 2006 then-Gov. Haley Barbour signed into law legislation saying MAEP “shall” be fully funded each year. Gunn voted for the legislation, that had widespread support among the Republican leaders who now are advocating for the rewrite, saying the Adequate Education Program is outdated.

But Baria said Monday, no one is unhappy with the existing MAEP formula “other than those who want to send public money to private schools, and a group of misguided legislators.”

The fear, Baria said, is that EdBuild’s recommendations will lead to increased property taxes for many districts. Until more is known, Baria said, the process to rewrite MAEP should be stopped. The legislation is too important, Baria said, for six conferees to settle on the rewrite at the end of the session behind closed doors and “we have to vote on it on deadline day when we have 75 other bills to vote on.”

MAEP, passed in 1997, has been fully funded twice and has been underfunded $1.8 billion since 2008.

Baria also advocated for legislation to provide equal pay for women and to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour.

“Nobody should work a full-time job and continue to live in poverty,” he said.

According to the National Conference of state Legislatures, only Mississippi and Alabama have no provision in state law prohibiting employers from discriminating against someone in terms of their pay based on sex.

Baria pointed out his legislation – the Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act, named for the state’s first female lieutenant governor – now has bipartisan support. Rep. Carolyn Crawford of Pass Christian, has signed on as a cosponsor. Rep Jay Hughes, D-Oxford, and Kabir Karriemm D-Jackson, also are co-sponsors.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twiter: @BobbyHarrison9