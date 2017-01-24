MAEP good formula, Mississippi House minority leader Baria says

Posted on by in Education, News, Politics
By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Democratic Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House minority leader, pointed out Monday that not too long ago nearly every politician in the state supported the full funding of the school funding formula many are now trying to rewrite.

“You will recall that (former) Gov. Barbour, Gov. Bryant, Lt. Gov. Reeves and Speaker Gunn have all said at one time or another that MAEP (the Mississippi Adequate Education Program) should be fully funded,” Baria said during a Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps luncheon. “It has only recently become outdated and too complicated.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves hired New Jersey-based EdBuild to make recommendations on revamping the MAEP. They have said they hope to accomplish the rewrite this session. Gov. Phil Bryant has endorsed the effort.

Baria was referencing the fact that in 2006 then-Gov. Haley Barbour signed into law legislation saying MAEP “shall” be fully funded each year. Gunn voted for the legislation, that had widespread support among the Republican leaders who now are advocating for the rewrite, saying the Adequate Education Program is outdated.

But Baria said Monday, no one is unhappy with the existing MAEP formula “other than those who want to send public money to private schools, and a group of misguided legislators.”

The fear, Baria said, is that EdBuild’s recommendations will lead to increased property taxes for many districts. Until more is known, Baria said, the process to rewrite MAEP should be stopped. The legislation is too important, Baria said, for six conferees to settle on the rewrite at the end of the session behind closed doors and “we have to vote on it on deadline day when we have 75 other bills to vote on.”

MAEP, passed in 1997, has been fully funded twice and has been underfunded $1.8 billion since 2008.

Baria also advocated for legislation to provide equal pay for women and to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour.

“Nobody should work a full-time job and continue to live in poverty,” he said.

According to the National Conference of state Legislatures, only Mississippi and Alabama have no provision in state law prohibiting employers from discriminating against someone in terms of their pay based on sex.

Baria pointed out his legislation – the Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act, named for the state’s first female lieutenant governor – now has bipartisan support. Rep. Carolyn Crawford of Pass Christian, has signed on as a cosponsor. Rep Jay Hughes, D-Oxford, and Kabir Karriemm D-Jackson, also are co-sponsors.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twiter: @BobbyHarrison9

  • DWarren

    Progressive Democrats demand full funding for a Mississippi school district in which only one percent of students who took the 2015 Algebra I exit exam passed it. That means ninety-nine percent of students in that district failed the 2015 Algebra I exit exam. In the same Mississippi school district only fourteen percent of the students who took the 2015 English II exit exam passed it. That means eighty-six percent of the district’s students taking the 2015 English II exit failed it. No wonder progressives are mounting their high horses and calling for “alternate” paths to a high school diploma in the state! Progressives have even given up on dumbing down the exit exams sufficiently to foster a delusionary competency. It is clear to all that in spite of their abysmal failure in the pedagogical field, which they dominate, progressives retain and are undeterred in their addiction to confiscating and wasting more tax money in order “to educate the children” like the ninety-nine percent and the eighty-six percent in the school district who failed the Algebra I and English II exit exams respectively. If anyone is waiting for Progressive Democrats to get serious about public school students’ learning, he or she should prepare for abject disappointment. Progressive Democrats aren’t interested in student learning. Progressive Democrats appear to have as their sole and defining interest only getting their hand deeper into the public till so they may squander an even greater amount of money pursuing the goal of excusing failure and promoting the ignis fatuus of egalitarianism. When Progressive Democrats fail to obfuscate their overtly apparent to all failure, they resort immediately to dumbing down the process in order to continue promoting their culture of arrogant entitlement as their preferred substitute for the principle of personal responsibility and personal achievement. Oh, and by the way, everyone is entitled to a six figure annual salary even though the entitled person can’t do high school algebra and is unable to read and write at a high school competency level. The policies of Progressive Democrats are Orwellian in the extreme, and the brave new world for which they demand full financing in the name of “academic social justice” or “fairness” or “positive affirmation” or “self-identification” or some other ludicrously stupid buzz word or psychobabble phrase is utterly unlearned, undesirable, and uniquely worthless, in my opinion.

  • Thile

    Again, notice the use of “rewrite” as opposed to repubs’ post-Initiative 42 references to “tweak” MAEP. And EdBuild’s call for raising local property taxes would set many school districts up for failure. For example, districts where recent bond issues were passed; it would be unfair to ask citizens to pay more because the state hasn’t done their part in nine years. That’s where charter schools come in!

    If Reeves and Gunn get their way, what jobs “incentive” scheme would the state blow all that extra cash on? More malls? Minor league ballparks? Green tech companies that will shutter in two years?