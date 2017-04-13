Major Thoroughfare maintenance money put to use

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tweaks to the Major Thoroughfare Program funding mechanism are making themselves felt.

Efforts to resurface parts of West Jackson Street and Front Street began this week. The milling and paving work on these roads will be paid for by the tax dollars that fund the MTP.

When Tupelo voters renewed the MTP last year, they approved a change to its operations. In years past, the money raised from the program’s 10-mill tax levy was exclusively used for major infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new travel lanes and interchanges.

However, during each of the five years in Phase VI, local officials will be able to use 25 percent of the MTP’s tax revenue for paving and maintenance of select roads.

This week’s work on West Jackson and Front streets represent the first paving projects funded with MTP revenue, said Public Works Director Chuck Williams.

“We saw an opportunity to fix two major streets in one season,” said Williams.

West Jackson Street will be paved from Coley Road to the Natchez Trace overpass.

Front Street will be paved from Barnes Street to near the intersection of Court Street.

These are the only two Major Thoroughfare paving projects scheduled for this year, according to Williams. Combined, they will cost almost almost $800,000, he said.

The ordinance that renewed the MTP contained a list of arterial and major collector roads that can be maintained using MTP funds.

Arterial roads include Barnes Crossing Road, Cliff Gookin Boulevard, Main Street, Eason Boulevard, Coley Road and Gloster Street.

Major collector roads include Beech Springs Road, Chesterville Road, Jackson Street, Lawndale Drive, Lumpkin Avenue, Front Street and Veterans Boulevard.

Estimates are that the 10-mill MTP tax levy will generate $25 million during the five years of Phase VI, about $5 million annually.

In addition to the two MTP-funded projects that are now ongoing, Public Works also has a slate of other paving projects about to get cranked up, including work on Park Street and Jefferson Street.

This all comes as part of annual paving and road repair efforts undertaken by the city.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion