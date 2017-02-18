Making waves: Aquatic Center hosts statewide swim meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Daily Journal

The Tupelo Aquatic Center hosted the Mississippi Swimming, Inc. Short Course Championships Thursday to Sunday.

The meet, which included 321 kids from all across the state, is a club championship competition open to USA Swimming registered athletes who are in good standing with MS Swimming, Inc.

“This is one of the larger meets for the state. We have teams from the coast, Laurel, Jackson and North Mississippi,” Aquatic Center director Amy Kennedy said.

Families from outside the city will be staying at local hotels during the competition. At the end of the competition, the families will fill out a survey and turn it into the Tupelo Community Visitors Bureau.