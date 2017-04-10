Man arrested after flashing gun at school

By William Moore

TUPELO – A man is facing felony charges after bringing a gun onto the campus of Shannon High School and flashing a pistol at principal Bill Rosenthal.

The man was upset that a student who is a family member was removed from class to appear in Lee County Youth Court, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. His name is not being released at this time, to protect the identity of the juvenile.

“The juvenile was picked up on campus earlier today because they were scheduled to appear in youth court this afternoon,” Johnson said Monday. “This family member showed up on campus and went into the principal’s office.

“He pulled his coat back and displayed a firearm and said he would use it to take care of the situation.”

When the man learned the juvenile had been carried to the Lee County Justice Center, he left Shannon. The principal then called the sheriff, as did Lee County Schools Superintendent Jimmy Weeks.

“The school folks did a great job. They gave us the suspect’s name and what kind of vehicle he was driving,” Johnson said. “We were able to intercept him before he entered the Justice Center. We recovered a loaded weapon, a .45-caliber Glock, from the vehicle.

“We are still working to figure out what he will be charged with, but whatever it is, it will be a felony.”

Johnson said the man could be charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property. He could also face federal charges of impersonating an officer.

Weeks said the man claimed he worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The man is expected to be formally charged later this week. At that time, the man’s name will be released, Johnson said.

