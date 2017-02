Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – A Starkville man was jailed Wednesday, accused of breaking into a car in a hotel parking lot.

The Starkville Police Department charged Coreco S. Poole, 37, with auto burglary. This incident happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Holiday Inn Express, located at 110 B Highway 12 West.

Poole was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a bond of $5,000.