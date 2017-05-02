Man charged with election day assault

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – A Chickasaw County man has been charged with simple assault following an election day scuffle that may have been politically motivated.

Thomas Guido, of Buena Vista, was arrested by the Houston Police Department on charges of simple assault after he allegedly got into a fight with Toby Dexter, of Highway 8 East, about noon Tuesday at Chickasaw Village.

“We got the call of a fight on Airport Road, and when we got there they had left the scene,” said Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. “Mr. Dexter went before Judge (Richard) Bennett, our city judge, and took out papers. We picked up Mr. Guido, and he was charged.

“The incident is under investigation, but we do believe it was politically motivated,” said Voyles. “It now heads to city court.”

Both Guido and Dexter are longtime political operatives in Chickasaw County, and both were at work Tuesday rounding up voters and supporting their candidates. The alleged fight between Guido and Dexter took place in Ward 2.

Guido allegedly reported Tuesday morning that workers for Ward 2 Candidate Shenia Kirby Jones were too close to the door at the Houston Civic Center and reported the alleged infraction to Houston City Clerk Lisa L. Sanford.

State law says it is unlawful for any candidate for elective office or any representative of a candidate to work within 150 feet of a polling place on the day of an election.

Questions or concerns about voting issues, policy and procedure for any election should be directed to the Secretary of State’s office at (601) 359-1350.

Questions or concerns about candidate qualifications, ethics and conduct while in office should be directed to the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division at (601) 359-4258.