Man charged in fatal Monroe County shooting

Monroe Journal

A man has been charged in a fatal Monroe County shooting.

William Paul Key Jr., 45, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of murder. Bond has been set for Key at $100,000.

Key is accused in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jerad Smith on Tuesday.

Smith was found lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Funeral services for Smith will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Donald Edge, Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes and Rev. Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbrier Cemetery.