Man charged with Monday gun incident at Shannon High School

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A 69-year-old Shannon man could face three years in prison for bringing a gun onto a school campus and flashing it at the Shannon High School principal.

Thomas J. Locastro, 69, of 1396 County Road 506, Shannon, had an initial appearance Tuesday morning in Lee County Justice Court. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and his bond was set at $3,500. He was released from the Lee County Adult Jail around 11 a.m. after posting bond.

Mississippi Code says it is a felony for anyone to “possess or carry, whether openly or concealed” any type of firearm on educational property. If convicted, Locastro could face up to three years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, Locastro was upset about a family member, who is a student, being removed from class to appear in Lee County Youth Court. He went to the school and flashed a semi-automatic pistol at Shannon principal Bill Rosenthal.

“He pulled his coat back and displayed a firearm and said he would use it to take care of the situation,” Johnson said Monday.

When the man learned the juvenile had been carried to the Lee County Justice Center, he left Shannon and headed to Tupelo.

School officials alerted law enforcement, and Locastro was stopped before he was able to get inside the Lee County Justice Center. Deputies arrested the man and confiscated a loaded .45-caliber Glock pistol from his vehicle, Johnson said.

Locastro could also face federal charges of impersonating a officer. Lee County School Superintendent Jimmy Weeks said the Locastro told the staff at the school that he worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

william.moore@journalinc.com