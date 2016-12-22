Man charged with raping juvenile

Daily Journal

IUKA – An 18-year-old Tishomingo County man is now facing felony charges for the statutory rape of a juvenile.

Austin Bowman Pryce-Jones, 18, of 580 Highway 25 North, Tishomingo, was questioned earlier this year after a 14-year-old victim came forward with the accusations. Once lab results came back from the Mississippi Crime Laboratory, an arrest warrant was issued.

Pryce-Jones was charged with statutory rape. Following his initial appearance, he is being held on a $35,000 professional bond only.