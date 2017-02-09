Man charged with shooting inside a home

Daily Journal

IUKA – An Iuka man has been charged after firing a gun inside a neighbor’s house.

A County Road 344 man said a neighbor came to his house, located near the Goat Island area, and began shooting a rifle inside the house. Neither the victim nor his girlfriend were hit by the gunfire.

Deputies responded and went to the neighbor’s house. Brian Scott Berryman, 53, of 9 County Road 344, admitted he went to the neighbors house and fired a weapon inside. Officers seized a .22-caliber rifle and a .380 pistol, along with drugs that were sitting near the weapons. It was later learned that Berryman was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Berryman was charged with shooting into a dwelling, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of Oxycodone and possession of hydrocodone. He was convicted in 1989 of homicide and armed robbery and sentenced to life. He was paroled on 2009 but had not reported to his parole officer since 2013.

Bond has not been set on the new charges. MDOC has placed a hold on Berryman and will take him into custody pending a revocation hearing.