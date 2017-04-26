Man charged in Tupelo Subway robbery

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Shannon man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tupelo Police officers responded to the Subway at 810 E. Main St.

Employees stated they had been held at gunpoint and that the store was robbed.

A K-9 officer was able to track a suspect into the wooded area adjacent to Subway, and the suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries.

Terrick Beene, 20, of Shannon, is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available.