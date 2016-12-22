Man charged with Verona bank robbery

By William Moore

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Tupelo man is being held without bond in connection with a Dec. 1 bank robbery in Verona.

Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday evening by local and federal authorities on the charge of armed bank robbery.

Spencer made his initial appearance on Thursday morning before federal judge Roy Percy in Oxford. Percy ordered Sanders to be held without bond until his preliminary and detention hearing set for Dec. 29.

According to Verona Police Chief J.B. Long, an accomplice was also arrested overnight and is being detained in the Lee County Adult Jail.

The suspect entered the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue (Highway 145) around 11:45 a.m. and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

“A gentleman entered the bank wearing a wig and a disguise that included makeup and lipstick,” Long said. “He laid a note on the counter demanding money. Then he laid a gun on the counter. The teller complied with the demand, and he was last seen heading west on Main Street.”

The robber was seen in the area before the robbery, and officials hope someone in the area saw the suspect and can provide more details.

“The teller said they spotted him outside the bank about six or seven minutes before he came inside,” Long said.

Since the robbery involved a weapon, it has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Verona Police Department, Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Spencer’s capture.

When the bank branch was last robbed in the summer of 2015, the suspect was in custody days later and in prison within a month.

Michael Oliver of Saltillo walked into the bank on a Friday afternoon in May 2015. The following Monday, he was arrested. Less than two weeks later, he waived his right of indictment, pleaded guilty to one county of robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

william.moore@journalinc.com