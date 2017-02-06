Man in custody after Sherman standoff

Daily Journal

SHERMAN – After holding multiple law enforcement agencies at bay for hours Monday afternoon, a man is in custody.

The Sherman Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies descended on a small house just off Interstate 22, near the Wild Bill’s convenience store.

According to reports, the standoff began before 2:30 p.m. with officers responding to the small house and the man inside refusing to comply. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said the suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

The name of the suspect and any possible charges have not been released.