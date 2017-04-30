Man injured in Corinth shooting

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – Corinth Police responded to an incident on East Sixth Street in which a man was shot on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at 1414 E. Sixth St., which is south of East Shiloh Road and east of Breckenridge Street.

The victim was conscious and sat in a chair in front of the residence as first responders treated him.

The man was put into an ambulance and taken to Magnolia Regional Health Center.

Corinth Police said the incident was not gang-related and appeared to be a domestic situation.

The matter was still under investigation.

Magnolia Ambulance and the Corinth Fire Department also responded to the scene with police.

An individual near the scene said he was outside and heard a “pop.”

Police cordoned off the house with yellow tape.