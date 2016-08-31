Man jailed on uttering forgery charge

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – A man is in jail on a charge of uttering forgery.

On Tuesday, Starkville Police arrested Dontaevious R. Hatchett on a felony warrant for uttering forgery. He was transported to the Okitibbeha County Jail, and bond is set at $5,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at (662) 323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 530-7151.