Man killed in Monroe County shooting

By Ray Van Dusen

Monroe Journal

BETHLEHEM – A shooting in the Bethlehem community claimed a life Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 9:24 a.m. in regards to a shooting on Bethlehem Road, about three miles north of Hatley-Detroit Road, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

“When I arrived, a white male deceased was lying in the ditch. He was shot multiple times, and I’m in the process of notifying the family,” Gurley said Tuesday morning.

The case is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Updates will be posted as they are made available.