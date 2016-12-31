Many issues could pop up in 2017 session

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau



JACKSON – Bills will be filed for the upcoming legislative session ranging the gamut from expanding Medicaid, to further limiting abortions in the state to expanding charter schools to enacting a lottery.

Most of the literally thousands of pieces of legislation never make it out of committee. Some will. Several hundred will become laws – some major pieces of legislation, others making only minor changes to existing law.

Each of the 174 legislators will have their pet projects and goals for the upcoming session, which starts Jan. 3.

For instance, state House Workforce Development Chair Donnie Bell, R-Fulton, wants to direct a portion of the work force training funds currently going primarily to the state’s 15 community colleges to kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

“It will still be grants based on the jobs that are available,” Bell said. “Before a school could receive a grant, there would have to be a study done showing that if you put in a program it will provide training that will lead to jobs.

“It has to be demonstrated that the kids going through the program will have a job.”

House Accountability, Transparency and Efficiency Chair Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, has said one of his priorities will be enhancing legislation to provide more safeguards and transparencies when state agencies enter into contracts with private entities. Turner said much has been done in the area, such as establishing an independent board to oversee the process, but that “best practices” should be incorporated to ensure that taxpayer funds are being properly and efficiently spent.

Rep. Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc, vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, said his goal will be less any one piece of legislation, but instead helping to craft a state budget in the midst of sluggish revenue collections and the specter of additional cuts to state agencies.

Indeed, for the upcoming 2017 session, like most sessions, funding state government will be the primary focus. Both the budget proposed by Gov. Phil Bryant and the proposal of the Legislative Budget Committee, which includes Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, call for additional cuts.

Neither proposal cuts funds going to the local school districts through the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, but both cut most other agencies, including the universities and community colleges.

“We have proposed a conservative budget that forces agencies to be more mindful of how they spend taxpayer dollars while funding priorities like highways, patrol officers, public schools and foster care,” Reeves said.

Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, said tax cuts passed by the Republicans who have three-fifths super majorities in both chambers, have limited revenue to an extent that it is impacting the quality of mental health care, infrastructure and other areas.

“You have to hand it to this group,” Holland said. “They have been successful in starving government, but I do not think it has served the people.”

As far as possible additional tax cuts, Reeves said he does not foresee a major effort after the legislation that passed last year enacting a $415 million tax cut (in today’s dollars) over a 12 year period. But the Republican lieutenant governor quickly added he would not be opposed to efforts to fully enact the tax cut – the largest in state history – at a faster pace. Whether that could be done in light of the ongoing revenue shortfall is questionable.

The big issues grabbing the most attention for the upcoming session deal with possibly rewriting the formula that provides state funds to local school districts and trying to come up with a program to provide additional funds for road and bridge needs.

In reality, Holland said, “I don’t think a road and bridge program is really on their (Republicans’) agenda because it has to have a funding source. But we need it.”

There are many other possible issues for the 2017 session. For instance, Gunn said talks are continuous on possibly changing the state flag to remove the controversial Confederate battle emblem from the design.

But how much success he is having with those talks is debatable.

When asked whether he had changed his mind on requiring a statewide referendum to change the flag, Reeves who routinely provides lengthy, in-depth answers to most questions, simply shook his head to indicate no.

Huddleston expressed similar comments.

“I think I will let the people deal with that,” he said. “Talk about that has been quiet. I have not heard any discussions during the past year.”

No doubt the issues taken up during the 2017 session will be many, some controversial and some contentious.

“I am optimistic it will be a good session,” Bell said. “I am looking forward to seeing everybody again. Hopefully, we can do some good.”

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bobbyharrison9