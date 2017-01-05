Many voucher recipients return to public schools

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – More than one-fourth of the students who received special education vouchers of $6,500 per year to pursue private education options have opted to return to public schools, state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright told members of the House Education Committee on Wednesday.

The Education Committee met Wednesday – the second day of the legislative session – to be updated on education issues.

Wright told the panel that during the summer all available 425 scholarship slots were awarded, but that 274 students are receiving the funds while 109 have re-enrolled in the public schools and 10 have either moved or dropped out of school. She said the state Department of Education is trying to determine why the other students awarded the scholarships are not requesting the funds.

The Equal Opportunity for Students with Special Needs Act, passed during the 2015 session and broadened during the 2016 legislative session, is viewed as a major victory for groups supporting more school choice in Mississippi. Under the program, parents of students with special needs can apply for a voucher of $6,500 annually to pursue private education options for their child.

Families who choose to re-enroll in public schools forfeit the $6,500 voucher.

Under the original program, before receiving a voucher, a student had to have received an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) within the past 18 months in a public school, certifying the child’s special needs. In 2015 the Legislature provided funds for 425 scholarships or vouchers. But when the state Department of Education could fill only 250 of the available slots, the Legislature changed the law in the 2016 session to allow students to receive the funds if they have had an IEP within the past five years.

Under the new rules for when the IEP could have been performed, the state Department of Education easily filled the remaining 175 slots through a lottery before the 2016-17 school year began.

With the expanded time frame to have had an IEP conducted, a student already might have been in private school when they received the voucher. And in some instances, because of the expanded time frame to have received the IEP, a student might no longer need special education services even though they are receiving the special education voucher.

State Department of Education officials said in October they did not know how many of the students who received the voucher or scholarship already were enrolled in private schools when they received the funds.

Legislators who supported the voucher program said they do not know why all the funds are not being used during the current school year.

“I have no idea,” said House Education Chair John Moore, R-Brandon. “All I know is what I heard today. I will do more digging.”

“That is a concern that we appropriated those funds and they are not being used,” said Rep. Lester “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville.

He said he hopes the funds will be made available to other students who might be on a waiting list to receive the scholarships.

Critics say the special needs grant program takes money out of the already underfunded public schools and does little to meet the needs of most special needs children. Supporters say the program provides another option for parents of special needs children whose needs are not being met in the public schools.

There are about 65,000 students with various special education classifications in Mississippi.

Wright told legislators Wednesday that while there is still substantial work to do, the graduation rate for students with disabilities is approving in the Mississippi public schools – from 23.1 percent in May 2011 to 33.6 percent in May 2015.

