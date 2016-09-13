Market Center to add pizza restaurant

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Market Center on Coley Road, now home to an AT&T store and Core Cycle & Outdoor, is adding a restaurant.

A Fox’s Pizza Den franchise is opening later this year – sometime before Christmas – in a 3,500-square-foot space at the retail center that’s located near the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Fox’s Pizza has been around for more than 44 years, and the company is headquartered in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The company has more than 200 restaurants in 25 states.

The closest Fox location to Tupelo is about 128 miles away in Trussville, Alabama. There are several locations in central and south Mississippi.

Greg and Susie Miley are the Tupelo franchise owners, and have been thinking about opening one for about five years.

The restaurant will be ideally located, with several neighborhoods nearby, along with a few factories and the technology centers for BancorpSouth and Renasant Bank among some of the employers in the area.

“We looked at the mall area, but this is deal because there are a lot of people within a three-mile radius,” Susie said.

For now, the hours of the restaurant will be Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Those hours may change,” Susie said. “We’ll have to see how things go at first and adjust if we need to.”

The restaurant will employ 20-25, and it will seat 125-140 diners.

Fox’s will be dine-in and carryout only for the first few weeks its open, but delivery eventually will be added.

The menu includes pizza, hoagies, stromboli, salads, sides and “wedgies.”

The 21,000-square foot Market Center opened earlier this year, and among other tenants opening is another location for Gilpin Cleaners.