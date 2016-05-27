Mayor, Miss Mississippi prepare to take vows

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Leslie Criss

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A mayor and a former Miss Mississippi walk into a church.

No, it’s not the beginning of a joke. It will soon be a fairy tale moment in the lives of two busy Northeast Mississippians.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and Miss Mississippi 2013 Chelsea Rick will marry in a late afternoon ceremony at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

It will be the culmination of an engagement that began a little more than a year ago when the mayor proposed to the love of his life in the Fairpark rose garden May 9, 2015.

“I asked her parents for permission to ask her to marry me the first week of January,” said Jason, who then waited for the perfect time to pop the question.

The two have been engaged now longer than they dated, he said, laughing.

When asked how he met his soon-to-be wife, Jason needs little time to think. With a twinkle in his eyes and a grin on his face, he unspools the story of friendship and romance between a mayor and a Miss Mississippi studying medicine.

“While she was Miss Mississippi, there were so many events assigned to her, but she also searched for opportunities for community service,” Jason said. “Because she lives in Fulton, she wanted more opportunities in Northeast Mississippi.”

So the mayor recommended some events for Chelsea to attend.

“She came to a High Five Friday and was, of course, very involved in the recovery after the tornado,” he said. “We’d see each other a lot, but did not have an opportunity to talk much.”

Then at a Pigskins in the Park event, Chelsea and her mother Rhonda Rick showed up.

“We talked about an hour,” Jason said. “It was the first sort of social interaction we’d had. Then after an education forum, I invited Chelsea to have dinner. It was her fall break, and we went out a few times.”

Was it love at first sight?

“At first sight, Chelsea is a breathtaking beauty,” he said. “Certainly there was infatuation at first sight. I’d say it was love at first date, though.”

That first date was Oct. 28, 2014.

Election campaign vs. wedding

Having been at the center of a successful mayoral campaign, Jason, an attorney by profession, said there is at least one similarity to planning a wedding.

“You have to hire a person you trust and rely on that person,” he said.

For their special day, Jason and Chelsea have trusted Erin Stubbs of Busy Lad and Alice Rogers of First Presbyterian Church – “and our mothers and a cousin and so many more – we have relied heavily on friends and family.”

Jason confesses his fiancé has taken on the lion’s share of the wedding planning.

“It’s not that I don’t care,” he said. “But ‘I want what you want’ is a true statement. Chelsea has impeccable taste.

“I will tell you I have learned more terminology about wedding stuff and shades of pink than I thought possible.”

In addition to wedding plans, Chelsea has been in her clinical rotation working overnight in the North Mississippi Medical Center’s emergency room.

“There’s the normal stress of planning a wedding,” Chelsea’s proud husband-to-be said. “But add to that the fact she gets off work at 6 a.m. and works all day on wedding preparations.”

If there’ve been wedding planning frustrations for Jason, it has been watching Chelsea work so hard to make something happen and it not work out.

“I want it to be perfect for her,” he said.

There’s also been humor throughout the painstaking planning process.

“When things don’t go right, sometimes there’s nothing else to do but laugh,” Jason said. “With all the stress, Chelsea’s kept a pretty good sense of humor.”

For the wedding curious, Chelsea will have a total of 10 attendants – eight bridesmaids and two junior bridesmaids; they’ll be pretty in pink; Jason will have 17 groomsmen and ushers – his brother Jon is Best Man; and the colors chosen for the evening reception at Fairpark are pink and gold.

Oh, and the mayor, known for his love of crazy socks, said the groomsmen and ushers will all have on Happy Socks.

First Lady of Tupelo

The future Dr. Chelsea Rick Shelton is not only marrying the love of her life, but the first sitting mayor in modern times to marry while in office. This means she’ll be taking on the title of First Lady.

“I think she’ll be absolutely phenomenal,” Jason said. “We have a proud history of outstanding First Ladies of Tupelo and, yes, I am biased. But I think Chelsea will be the best Tupelo has ever had. She’s so good with people and so talented. And she has an extreme amount of courage and self-confidence.”

Though there are no official First Lady duties, Jason said Chelsea, by her very nature, will make it her own, including attending social functions with the mayor.

“That takes stress off me,” he said, laughing. “When she’s with me, nobody talks to me, just to her.”

Of course, Chelsea will be continuing medical school. Now in her final month of her first year of clinical rotation, she has another year of clinicals before entering a residency program – hopefully in Tupelo.

“Lucky for me, she’s going into geriatric medicine,” Jason said.

With all the stress of everyday life, busy jobs and planning a wedding, the couple gave thought to skipping town to wed.

“I can’t sugarcoat that,” Jason said. “We very seriously debated a destination wedding versus a local wedding. But as mayor, I wanted it all in Tupelo, and Chelsea was very kind and understanding about that, even with the added stress.”

The hardest part of the process?

“The guest list and invitations,” Jason said. “I’d love to just take out an ad in the paper and invite everyone, but there’s a very real financial obligation regarding a wedding budget.”

After the wedding

The reception at Fairpark on Saturday evening will bring the couple full circle from the rose garden proposal a little over a year ago.

“The only advantage I have that others don’t have when having an event in Fairpark is that I don’t have to rent Port-a-Potties,” Jason said, smiling sheepishly. “I have a key to City Hall.”

Speaking of keys, at some point in the future, the mayor said he’ll rectify a mistake he made early in his relationship with Chelsea.

“I was not aware when a Miss Mississippi comes to the city, she is supposed to receive a key to the city,” Jason said.

When Chelsea visited Tupelo after becoming Miss Mississippi, Jason failed to present that key to the city.

“I have to find a way to make that up to her,” he said.

The two will honeymoon in Hawaii and live in east Tupelo, where Jason is a fourth generation East Tupeloan.

