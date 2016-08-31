Mayor proposes budget with city employee pay hike

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Mayor Jason Shelton has proposed a city budget for next year with total general fund expenses of about $35.5 million and a 3 percent pay increase for full-time city employees.

City revenue during the 2016-17 fiscal year is expected to be up. Property values in the city, as appraised by county officials, have increased which will drive up the money collected in property taxes.

While presenting his budget proposal to the Tupelo City Council Tuesday, Shelton noted that sales tax revenue also continued to show robust growth even as the statewide economy has been sluggish.

“We in Tupelo have the luxury of debating wants and priorities,” Shelton said, noting that many cities struggle to provide basic services.

In total, the budget he proposes projects general fund expenses of $35.5 million during the 2016-17 budget year.

That’s up from the $33.9 million in expenses the council approved for the 2015-16 budget year.

About half of that increase comes from the proposed pay raise of 3 percent as well as as increases in health insurance premiums.

Over the last four years, Shelton said city employees have seen a pay increase of 6 percent.

The budget also includes a small projected surplus of nearly $38,000, which will be held in reserve.

Council members asked only a few questions about the budget proposal.

Ward One Councilman Markel Whittington took note of the fact that about 62 percent of general fund expenses go toward employee costs.

“Are you comfortable spending 62 cents of every dollar on personnel costs?” he asked the city’s Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna on Tuesday.

Hanna said the revenue projections for next year are conservative, and she does not believe the level of spending on employee costs will present a problem.

Almost every department will see a budget increase, mostly driven by the pay increase. Shelton noted, however, these departments all made cuts within their budget.

That was to “keep the budget in check” and minimize total increases, said the mayor.

The proposed budget must now be approved by the city council.

A public hearing will be held on Sept. 6 when the council officially approves the property tax levy for next year.

A special called meeting is then scheduled for Sept. 13 to adopt the budget.

