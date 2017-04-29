Mayoral hopeful runs as ‘voice of the people’

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A low-profile candidate hopes to notch a big win next week and oust a well-funded, highly visible incumbent.

Candice Knowles, a 34-year old Democratic candidate for mayor, is the lone opponent seeking to block Mayor Jason Shelton’s re-election bid.

She has signs around town and a social media presence but has run a restrained campaign and raised very little money.

The Daily Journal repeatedly contacted Knowles in an attempt to schedule an extended interview about her policy proposals and vision for the city, but the candidate never made herself available.

On one occasion last week, Knowles agreed to an interview but then canceled on short notice, citing last-minute work obligations.

She sent the Daily Journal a written statement of her platform. The same document is posted to her campaign’s Facebook page.

In that platform statement, Knowles writes that her candidacy is based on three principles: “passion, transparency and hope.”

She calls for “a more unified relationship among all citizens” and sketches out a vision of grassroots-driven policy making.

“The policies I plan to advocate will be a representation of all citizens with a focus on strengthening lives, building communities, educating communities, delivering change where it’s needed and, and incorporating multicultural equality,” said Knowles in her platform statement.

The Democratic challenger appeared at a candidates forum on Thursday night and largely emphasized the same themes, declaring herself the “voice of the people.”

She briefly spoke with the Daily Journal on Friday, answering a few follow-up questions about statements she made Thursday.

The platform statement doesn’t mention the incumbent mayor. At Thursday’s forum, hosted at New Dimension Community Church, Shelton and Knowles shared the stage.

In comments delivered that night, Knowles implicitly acknowledged some of the successes under Shelton’s tenure while nonetheless mounting a populist campaign theme.

“It is a proven fact that we have wonderful department heads. We have a great finance department. That is a proven fact. We have a great CDF department head. That is a proven fact. That will continue,” said Knowles. “What is also a proven fact is that the people in our city feel that they don’t matter. The people in our city feel that they are not important. The thing that I can guarantee from me as a candidate is that your voice will be heard, is that you will matter, is that you are important.”

The Community Development Foundation (CDF) is not a city department, and Tupelo’s mayor does not appoint its leadership. CDF is a non-profit membership-based organization that coordinates economic and community development activities in Tupelo and Lee County.

On Friday, Knowles told the Daily Journal she is aware that CDF is not a city entity. When asked if there are any specific policies she wants to implement or changes she wants to make in city government, Knowles couldn’t provide specifics.

“That is something I would have to look more into before I could give you a more legitimate answer to that question,” she said. “I would look further into the policies before making any changes.”

Knowles was involved in protests last year over the shooting death of local man Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert by a Tupelo police officer in June 2016.

She was associated with the Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders, a network of local clergy and community activists that helped organize many of last summer’s protests activities.

The now-candidate commonly attended CCPL press conferences and broadcast them live over various social media platforms.

As of earlier this month, campaign finance disclosures showed that Knowles has raised $1,340 in donations and spent just about $1,000 on her campaign.

