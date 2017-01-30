Mayors hope cities benefit from online taxes

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Local mayors believe cities should receive a cut of any additional tax revenue generated by online sales activity but admit that hurdles may exist.

“Logistically there could be some headaches there,” said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

Those headaches include attempts to determine exactly where online retail customers live and how to distribute tax revenue accordingly.

“Practically speaking, I don’t know if the state will know where the purchases are made,” said Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman. “That could be one potential issue.”

There appear to be legal headaches as well.

Earlier this week, state officials announced an agreement under which online retailer Amazon will collect a 7 percent tax on purchases made by Mississippi residents. Those tax collections will then be turned over to the state, potentially generating between $15 and $30 million in annual revenue, according to state leaders.

Brick-and-mortar stores located in Mississippi already collect a 7 percent sales tax on all purchases. The state keeps most of that sales tax revenue. However, the state’s municipalities receive 18.5 percent of all sales tax generated from with each of their boundaries.

A 7 percent tax collected on internet sales activity, however, is technically a use tax, and under current law municipalities will not receive any of it.

Legislators have suggested that legislation could be introduced that would divert a portion of those online taxes back to municipalities.

An alternative proposal would divert online retail taxes toward road and bridge repairs, with cities and counties receiving some funding for infrastructure spending. Such an idea was introduced into legislation approved by the House Ways and Means Committee earlier this week.

Either way, Shelton and Wiseman believe that if the state sees an increase in taxes collected off retail activity, municipalities should benefit.

“Every dollar spent online by a citizen of a city is a dollar spent that likely would have been spent at a local business,” Wiseman said.

Shelton and Wiseman offered their own ideas for how to simplify any effort to divert online retail taxes back to the cities.

“I think the more equitable solution would be to return the sales tax diversion back to the original level. In the 1990s, the state reduced the diversion from around 20 percent to around 18 percent,” Shelton said. “So rather than trying to track each purchase on Amazon, the more simple and equitable approach would be to return the diversion back to original level of 20 percent.”

Alternatively, Wiseman suggested some kind of formula that would divide new online tax revenues proportionately based on current physical sales activity or perhaps some other metric.

At any rate, Shelton is at least glad that retailers within the city will now compete in what he believes is a somewhat more balanced competitive environment.

“No one wants to pay tax, myself included,” Shelton said. “But it’s not fair to mom and pops, to people that invest in communities, to not be on a level playing field with wholesale companies that ship directly without any taxation.”

