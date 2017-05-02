With mayor’s office on the line, voters head to polls

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Polls are open across the state today as voters cast ballots in municipal primary elections.

In Tupelo, Democratic primary voters will decide today whether to give incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton a second term or oust him in favor of challenger Candice Knowles.

With no Republican mayoral candidate, the Democratic primary winner will emerge as the city’s mayor-elect.

Compared to 2013’s mayoral race, which saw Shelton and GOP-hopeful Fred Pitts mount highly visible campaigns, this year’s Democratic primary for mayor has been a low-voltage affair.

Shelton and Knowles only shared a stage once in the lead up to this race, during a candidates forum last week.

Shelton is pinning his re-election hopes on voter satisfaction with his first four years in office. Knowles has pledged to bring ordinary people more directly into the decision making processes of City Hall, though she’s been unable to identify specific policies or issues where she would differ from Shelton.

Anyone can choose to participate in the city’s Democratic primary race, regardless of personal political affiliation.

Mayor’s race aside, Tupelo voters have several other races to consider today.

Republican primary voters will decide Ward 2’s representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Lynn Bryan faces challenger Phillip Thomason.

With no Democratic candidate, today’s primary offers the final word in Ward 2, the only ward with a contested Republican primary today.

In Ward 4, longtime incumbent Nettie Davis faces two primary opponents: Gregory Humphrey and Tommy “Jake” Ruff.

Ward 4 features the only race today that could potentially result in a runoff if a single candidate doesn’t capture more than 50 percent of the vote.

The runoff would occur in two weeks, on May 16.

The Democratic primary in Ward 4 will face Republican candidate Henry Daniels during the June 6 general election.

Polls will remain open today until 7 p.m.

The city of Tupelo has 13 voting precincts. Voters uncertain about where to cast a ballot should contact the Tupelo City Clerk’s office by dialing either (662) 841-6505 or (662) 841-6506.

