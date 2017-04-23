MDOT eyes fall 2018 completion for new highway

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – For many travelers in metro Memphis and parts of Marshall County, the progress of Interstate 269 may seem to be moving at a slow pace.

“Right now, we are currently on schedule with paving the final 24 miles of the four-lane interstate,” said Jason Scott, public information officer of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. “We would love to finish sooner, but it’s a little difficult paving a four-lane interstate for 20-plus miles.”

Construction on the roadway began in 2011, but the project is still slated to end in the fall of 2018. Total cost for the Mississippi project is estimated to be $640 million.

The interstate, which will stretch 26 miles in north Mississippi, is being built in seven sections. The first section, a 4.5-mile portion between Tennessee 385 in Collierville and Mississippi 302 in Marshall County, opened last October. Dirt and bridgework for the entire Mississippi section of the roadway is already completed.

MDOT currently has two separate contracts to finish pave work – one on the section between Mississippi 302 and Mississippi 305 and the other between Mississippi 305 and I-55 in Hernando.

When finished, I-269 will connect with Tennessee 385, loop south and west through Marshall and DeSoto counties and end at the I-55/I-69 interchange. The road will provide a perimeter loop around metro Memphis from U.S. Highway 51 – future I-69 – in Millington, Tennessee, to I-40 in Lakeland and south to Hernando. The new highway will become a part of I-69 that will stretch from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, to the Mexican border at Brownsville, Texas.

When completed, the roadway will serve several different purposes.

I-269 will relieve traffic pressure on I-55 in Memphis and DeSoto County, providing a valuable means for commercial vehicles to move materials throughout the region.

“Commercial drivers will no longer have to drive into the heart of Memphis to reach I-40,” Scott said.

The new highway also will serve a role in promoting economic growth and development in DeSoto and Marshall counties.

