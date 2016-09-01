MDOT projects close to completion

By Ray Van Dusen

Monroe Journal

AMORY – Two recent Mississippi Department of Transportation projects are expected to be complete this week in Amory and on Highway 45 south of Aberdeen, according to MDOT Project Engineer Drew Parker.

Drivers in the westbound lane of Highway 278 in Amory were diverted to the turning lane at the intersection of Main Street last week as crews worked on relocating a curb to make it easier for 18-wheeler traffic to enter onto Main Street.

On the other side of the county, a 12-mile project from the Lowndes County line to just south of Aberdeen has entailed 48 miles of paving through the highway’s four lanes.

The main portion of the paving had been completed late last week, and crews were finishing up paving ramps and county road entranceways. The only part of the Highway 45 project left entails shoulder gravel.

Parker doesn’t anticipate any other major MDOT projects in the near future.

