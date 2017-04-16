MDOT requesting funding sooner rather than later

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is claiming that road construction projects could be delayed and the costs of those projects to taxpayers could be increased if Gov. Phil Bryant waits too long to call a special session to fund the agency.

Melinda McGrath, MDOT’s executive director, sent a letter to Bryant last week explaining the need for her agency’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year to be approved by May 15. The Legislature ended the 2017 session late last month without funding the office of Attorney General Jim Hood, the Department of Transportation and the state Aid Road Program.

Bryant is expected to call a special session before the new fiscal year begins July 1 for the Legislature to fund the agencies. The legislative leadership has indicated that the passage of those bills will not be difficult, though they died during the regular session in the midst of disputes between the House and Senate leadership.

But in a letter to Bryant, McGrath said the governor should not wait too long to call the special session.

She explained that MDOT’s 2,1000 active contracts, valued at $3 billion, have “a funds available clause,” meaning that if MDOT does not have funds, the agency is not bound by the contracts. But the contracts also require MDOT to provide 45 days notice of the funds possibly not being available, meaning the agency will have to notify contractors by May 15 if it has no budget.

McGrath wrote that she “respectfully” requested an MDOT appropriation bill to be approved “within a timeframe that will prevent the department from issuing notices on or before May 15. To do otherwise would create significant and avoidable expenses to Mississippians.”

She said not having a budget in a timely manner would result “in project delays and consequently increased costs.”

But in a statement, Clay Chandler, a spokesman for the governor, downplayed the timing of passage of MDOT’s appropriations bill. Last year, Chandler pointed out, the legislative session lasted 125 days instead of the standard 90 days because it was the first of a new term. This resulted in the MDOT budget bill being signed by the governor on May 16, yet, there were no repercussions.

“Because the agency has managed to function without issue since then, Gov. Bryant is not convinced the deadline is as urgent as MDOT would have people believe,” Chandler said.

The difference between this year and last year, Jason Scott, an MDOT spokesman said, is that the agency’s appropriations bill was passed at the same time as those for other agencies and there was no doubt about whether MDOT would be funded.

Legislative leaders say while the agency is yet to be funded for the new fiscal year, there is no doubt that it will be. The House leadership killed MDOT’s budget bill in the regular session, saying it wanted to try to convince the Senate leadership to consider alternatives for providing more funds for road and bridge needs.

“If we don’t come to a resolution (on additional funding), we’ll come back in one afternoon probably and just do the budget,” said House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton.

The issue of the timing of passage of MDOT’s appropriations bill also came up in the 2009 session when legislators did not reach a final budget accord until late June. Then-Gov. Haley Barbour signed almost the entire state budget, including funds for MDOT, into law only hours before the new fiscal year began.

That year, Scott said, “The agency had to suspend contracts, costing the taxpayers several million dollars. The appropriation bill for MDOT was eventually passed before the agency had to proceed to full termination of contracts which would have cost tens of millions of dollars.”

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9