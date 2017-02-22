MEC head Wilson stepping down

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – When Blake Wilson came to the state to head up the Mississippi Economic Council, he often joked he was from tiny Delaware that had three counties – and only two at high tide.

But Tupelo businessman Jack Reed Jr. says Wilson is retiring from his position as president of the MEC, the state’s chamber of commerce, as a Mississippian.

“I consider him a Mississippian now,” said Reed, who served as chair of the MEC from May 2010 until May 2011 and worked closely with Wilson. “…I think he probably does, too. But I consider him one of the best of Mississippi.”

Wilson, 63, took over as president and chief executive officer of the MEC in 1998. Previously he was executive vice president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Scott Waller, who has been with the MEC for 11 years, will serve as interim president and CEO. Waller, a former journalist, is from Shubuta in southeast Mississippi.

Reed, who was serving as mayor of Tupelo at the same time he was chair of the MEC, said Wilson expanded the focus of MEC to education and other issues where he believed the state needed to improve to advance economically. Under Wilson’s leadership, it did not focus just on traditional business issues.

In recent years, one of MEC’s primary focuses has been an effort to improve the state’s transportation system.

Reed said Wilson had the unique ability to be a booster for Mississippi while working on its shortcomings.

“He has made a tremendous contribution to our state,” Reed said.

“I have enjoyed working with Blake,” said Rep. Lester “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville. “He made his trips to Northeast Mississippi” to garner input on the issues facing the state.

Reed said that was one of Wilson’s accomplishments, ensuring MEC was serving the entire state and not just the Jackson area. Under his leadership, MEC held regular events throughout the state to garner input.

“It (Wilson’s retirement) is going to leave a vacuum,” said Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez. “Blake provided a lot of leadership. Everybody knows him, and he has made it a point to know everybody.

“Scott Waller is very knowledgeable. I suspect he will step right in and keep the train moving.”

Of his retirement, Wilson said in a news release, “It has been a privilege to be a part of MEC’s legacy in making a meaningful difference for Mississippi and to work with such a great group of volunteers and staff who are committed to assuring MEC’s positive contributions.”

Wilson is slated to retire on June 16.

Waller said, “I am excited about the future of MEC, and I am honored to have an opportunity to play a role in helping shape it. MEC is a vibrant organization that is squarely focused on the future but mindful of the vision established by our founders, the ‘voice of business,’ rooted in research, focused on policy rather than political endorsement and funded through our membership.”

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9