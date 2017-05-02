Mental Health programs in Oxford, Tupelo impacted by cuts

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – Services will be reduced at state Department of Mental Health facilities in both Oxford and Tupelo, the agency has confirmed.

The reduction in services at the two Northeast Mississippi mental health facilities is part of an overall effort to deal with significant cuts in state funding approved by the Legislature and Gov. Phil Bryant. Documents provided by the agency explain the goal of the Board of Mental Health is to reduce the number of employees by 650 by July 2018.

With more than 7,000 employees and a high turnover rate in part because of the low pay for the agency’s direct care workers, the hope is that the reduction in work force can be ascertained through retirements, attrition and the transfer of workers to community providers that will in some instances be expected to fill the void left by the cuts in the services offered by the Department of Mental Health.

At the North Mississippi State Hospital in Tupelo, five psychiatrist beds will be closed that “serve people in need of treatment for a serious mental illness,” according to information provided by Wendy Bailey, director of the Bureau of Outreach, Planning and Development for the Department of Mental Health.

In an e-mailed response, Bailey said the five beds served 63 patients annually. She the closure “has the potential to increase the waiting list for the 18 counties in NMSH’s catchment area. “

At the North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford, a program that provides evaluations and therapeutic services to infants and children under age 3 will be eliminated. The Oxford center conducts 350 evaluations yearly through the program.

North Mississippi Regional Center is one of six Mental Health centers designed to care for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities.

Documents provided by Bailey detail how the agency is having to deal with a cut of about $19.7 million made during the 2017 legislative session.

The agency was provided $226.7 million during the 2017 legislative session for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. In the 2016 session, the agency received $241.1 million in funds. The $19.7 million figure is derived at, according to the document, because the agency faces the added expense of funding more than 2,500 slots to treat in a home environment people with intellectual and development disabilities.

Programs are being closed primarily at the East Mississippi facilities in Meridian and at Central Mississippi facilities near Jackson.

The agency will cease taking new admissions at its five centers for people with intellectual and development disabilities, including the North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford. Mental Health also will cease taking new admissions at two nursing homes it operates in Meridian and near Jackson.

Many services will be transferred to community mental health centers, which operate partially on local funds.

The document read, “People who were receiving specific services from DMH may now receive those services from other providers. Individuals may be placed on wait lists for services that are provided by DMH. People may have more restricted access to services provided by DMH.”

The agency also made significant cuts last May to deal with state funding issues, including eliminating in-treatment programs for males suffering from alcohol and drug addictions. Those services also were shifted to community mental health centers, although some question whether they were equipped to fill the void.

Multiple state agencies are making cuts and undergoing reorganizations to deal with reductions in state funds. Many Democrats have cited multiple tax cuts pushed through by the Republican majority for the sluggish revenue projections.

The Republican leadership has defended its action. Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said Republicans have kept their campaign promise of “controlling spending, staying within our means and reducing the tax burden.”

