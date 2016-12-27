MHP reports fewer wrecks on major roadways

Daily Journal

JACKSON – The number of wrecks on the states larger roads dropped significantly this Christmas.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers worked a total of 141 motor vehicle crashes statewide over the Christmas holiday period, which ended Monday night at midnight. During Christmas 2015, troopers worked 250 crashes on state highways, federal highways and interstates

While the number of wrecks were down, there were three fatalities, all in north Mississippi. Two men died early Christmas Eve in Lee County when their car left Highway 371 and hit a tree in the Richmond community. A Southaven man was killed before dawn Saturday when he was struck by a car while walking along the eastbound lane of Interstate 22 between Byhalia and Olive Branch.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Statewide, MHP issued 4661 citations with 73 DUI arrests.

Troopers based in Batesville, New Albany and Starkville wrote a total of 1,118 tickets. That total includes 28 for driving under the influence and 66 for seat belt or child restraint violations.