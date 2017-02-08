Michigan men charged with credit card fraud

Daily Journal

Three Michigan men have been charged in a credit card fraud case.

On Jan. 31, Pontotoc police officers arrested the three suspects after they allegedly attempted to purchase gift cards with fraudulent and altered credit cards. The crimes were committed in both Pontotoc and Tupelo.

Those arrested are Ramell Robinson, 22; Elbert Tomlinson, 46; and Jowan Tomlinson, 21. All three men, who are from the Detroit area, are charged with credit card fraud.

The men were traveling in a rented car when they were detained by Pontotoc police, and they were remanded to the Lee County Adult Jail.

Elbert Tomlinson’s bond was set at $40,000 in Lee County Justice Court, while Jowan Tomlinson and Robinson had their bonds set at $25,000 each.

The suspects will be presented during the next term of the Lee County Grand Jury.