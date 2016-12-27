Milam Elementary School will offer CATCH Kids clinic

By Michaela Gibson Morris

TUPELO – Students at Milam Elementary will have a new resource to help them stay well and healthy.

In January, the school will partner with CATCH Kids to offer a weekly clinic for children who need to see a health care provider.

“We are thrilled CATCH Kids was willing to work with us,” said Principal Paul Moton. “It’s a great opportunity to take care of our children.”

The nonprofit organization has long organized community clinics and worked with schools in Lee, Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties to help kids who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses volunteer their time and expertise to see children who need them. CATCH Kids has arrangements with local pharmacies to provide medications free of charge to its patients. They also work with local dentists to connect children who need restorative dental care and don’t have resources to access it.

“Everything is in place,” for the Milam clinic to start in January, said CATCH Kids executive director Valerie Long. “I’ve already got a couple of nurse practitioners lined up.”

Milam school nurse Janice Johnson will identify the students who would benefit from seeing a provider and contact the parents for permission. The nurse practitioner will come to the school and see the students one day each week. Parents are welcome to come to school to participate in the visit.

The clinic will be an opportunity to get kids the care they need and potentially cut down on absenteeism, Johnson said.

“I think it’s really needed,” said Johnson, who has worked with CATCH Kids in different capacities since 2000.

The school clinics, Long said, see the things that would come into pediatric and primary care clinics such as colds, flu, urinary tract infections, asthma, headaches and allergies.

“We’ll see anything,” Long said.

CATCH Kids is funded through the United Way, grants and donations and are open to any child who needs them.

In addition to school clinics, CATCH Kids offers weekly community clinics in Tupelo, Pontotoc and Okolona that are open to any child under 18.

In addition to the Milam clinic, CATCH Kids currently offers weekly school clinics at Shannon Primary and Elementary, Verona Elementary and Plantersville Middle School. The group provides services as requested for Saltillo Primary and Elementary and South and North Pontotoc schools.

