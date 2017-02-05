Mississippi micro-breweries have high hopes with legislation

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

OKOLONA – Kem Coleman started 1817 Brewery two years ago in a small building, with plans to eventually expand into a bigger location where he could offer tours, tastings and beer sales on site.

That third element – beer sales at the brewery – has not been an option, until this year. Under current law, state breweries could only sell their products to a licensed wholesaler.

“You could sample a beer where they make it, but you have to go to a store or restaurant to buy it,” he said.

Those missed opportunities mean missed sales – but that could change soon.

Bills moving through the Mississippi Legislature could make sales at breweries legal, and Coleman and other brewers across the state are excited at the possibilities.

“This is something we’ve been pushing for years, and when it happens, you’re going to see expansions and jobs,” said Coleman, whose plans will be affected by what happens in the next few weeks.

Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill allowing in-state breweries to sell up to 576 ounces per day per customers, roughly two cases of beer.

The bill also provided allows brewers to sell up to 10 percent of their annual production, or 1,500 barrels, whichever is less.

Breweries also would pay a state excise tax and sales tax for their beer sold on-site.

But a similar bill in the Mississippi Senate still must be approved. While the bill died in the Senate Finance Committee last Tuesday because no action was taken, the measure will be brought up again in another committee, said Matthew McLaughlin, and attorney representing the Mississippi Brewers Guild.

“It will be re-referred and go through the standard bill process at that point,” he said. “My guess is that it’ll be referred to a Senate committee on Monday.”

McLaughlin said the prospects of the bill getting through the Senate are good.

“Everybody has been very supportive in both chambers, and I think we’ll let it get to the floor and it has the floor votes to get through. It’s still very much a process it has to go through, but we feel very good about that process and where we are.”

Similar legislation was brought up last year, but saw no action due to a lack of support.

This year, a broader coalition was formed to back the legislation. Among the key supporters was the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association, which did not back last year’s proposals.

For some 80 years, the state has used a three-tier system to get beer to consumers, with the first tier being the brewery, the second tier the distributor and the third tier the store or restaurant that sells the beer.

There were concerns last year from distributors that breweries were trying to circumvent the second tier, effectively cutting out the middle-man – the distributors – to get beer to consumers.

Months of negotiation and compromise between the distributors and brewers, along with backing from the Mississippi Restaurant and Hospitality Association and the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, helped get bills sponsored in both legislative houses.

McLaughlin expects to see a rapid growth in breweries if and when the bills become law in the state.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “I’m not saying the legislation is a go or no-go decision for all these folks, but it’s certainly a big part of it. In South Carolina, for example, a few years ago, when they had similar legislation passed, they probably had 10 breweries in the state and then went to 20 within 18 months. That’s a lot of capital investment and jobs.”

Mississippi now has nine breweries officially up and running, with a handful waiting in the wings.

Forty-eight states have some form of direct sales at breweries. Mississippi and Georgia are the last states to address that. Georgia has similar legislation it is considering. In Mississippi, visitors at a brewery can sample up to 36 ounces.

The Boulder, Colorado-based Brewers Association ranked Mississippi last in the number of micro-breweries per capita; the Magnolia State ranked 44th in craft beer production. Industry wide, the craft beer industry generated more than $22 billion in sales in 2015, a 16-percent increase compared to a year earlier.

The state’s breweries say they’re losing out by not being able to sell beer directly to consumers.

But its appears momentum finally is swinging in their favor.

And getting more parties at the table was key.

“With anything alcohol-related, making quick changes to regulatory structures is never a good idea,” McLaughlin said. “It’s one of those industries where you have to be very reflective of what you’re doing. It’s part of the process, and you have to build a coalition. Fortunately, the distributors very much part of the conversation this year, helping us get it this far. It was critically important they were meaningfully engaged and their interests, as well as the brewers’ interests, were looked after.”

Ricky Brown, the president of the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association, said his association’s members have always wanted to help the craft brewers, but both sides had to be willing to compromise to get legislation that benefited everyone.

“No bill is perfect – each side had to give a little, but in the end, we think this is good for the distributors and good for the state’s craft brewers,” he said.

The new law would apply to breweries that make no more than 60,000 barrels of beer each per year, which won’t be an issue, McLaughlin said.

“Last year, the state’s total production of all of its breweries was about 24,000 barrels,” he said. “So we have plenty of room to grow.”

dennis.seid@journalinc.com

Twitter: @dennisseid