Mississippi president electors are committed to Trump

Posted on by in News, Politics

news_politics_greenBy Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

JACKSON – Four prominent businessmen and a woman long active in Republican politics are among those casting Mississippi’s electoral votes for president.

Republican Donald Trump won Mississippi with 58 percent of the vote in November and is expected to receive all six of the state’s Electoral College votes.

Former state GOP chairman Brad White of Braxton was originally chosen as an elector, but said he can’t serve because he works for a federal official. White recently became chief of staff for Sen. Thad Cochran.

The other five electors will choose a sixth when they meet Monday at the state Capitol.

Four of the Mississippi electors told the Associated Press they are firmly committed to Trump. They are Ann Herbert, 81, of Lucedale, a retired reporter for The Mississippi Press newspaper and member of the state Republican executive committee; Joe Frank Sanderson Jr., 69, of Laurel, chairman and CEO of poultry company Sanderson Farms; J. Kelley Williams, 82, of Jackson, retired chairman and president of chemical company First Mississippi Corp.; and Wirt A. Yerger Jr., 86, of Jackson, a retired insurance broker who was state GOP chairman from 1956-66.

One elector – William G. Yates Jr. of Philadelphia, chairman of Yates Construction – declined to answer questions from the AP, but records show he has given tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates over the years.

Herbert stumped for Trump in Florida, where her daughter worked for his campaign. Herbert said she believes Trump will strengthen the United States’ standing in the world.

“I’m really worried about the dangers out there, that we will even survive,” Herbert said. “I worry about the economy and the Supreme Court.”

Sanderson said he received about a half-dozen letters from people asking him to cast an electoral vote for the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, or a candidate she defeated in the party primary, Bernie Sanders. He said he read the letters but will stick with Trump.

“It’s a duty and honor for me to do what the people of Mississippi voted for,” Sanderson said.

Yerger said he likes “just about everything” about Trump.

“I have gotten several thousand emails asking me not to vote for Trump,” Yerger said. “I threw them all away.”

Williams said he received one letter asking him to vote for Clinton because she received a majority of the vote nationwide.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous, foolish,” Williams said.

People who want electors to reject Trump are expected to demonstrate outside statehouses around the nation on Monday.

  • Numbercruncher

    Absolutely amazing this is even an issue. Of all the talk of how the right was going to try to sabotage Obama’s election win, of all the talk of how the right was going to try to spoil Obama’s Inauguration, of all the outrage the media and Clinton dished out because Trump didn’t automatically say he would accept the election results.. you now have this.

    You have leftists now making death threats to electors, Clinton crying about the Russians, Clinton participating in recounts with no proof of wrongdoing, and leftist Michael Moore encouraging people to help crash Trump’s Inauguration. All the while a foreigner, Soros, is paying for public discourse.

    For the party that is supposed to be tolerant, progressive, and the grown ups in the room… there sure is a lot of crying, illegal, and childish behavior going on.

    • MidTennDog

      I tend to share some of your points. The only thing I would point out is that George Soros, though foreign-born, has been an American citizen for 55 years.

      • Numbercruncher

        Which is a shame considering his nazi sympathizing past.

    • TWBDB

      NC, I too share some of your sentiments. Way too much whining from the left, and frankly from the right as well.

      In my opinion, a recount in a close election should be encouraged rather than vilified. If anyone, right or left, qualifies by law to call for a recount, raises the money and follows the proper process, what is the harm? Someone gets paid to perform the recount and the electorate can gain a sense of security in their electoral process or verify their suspicions there are illegal votes being cast – – it helps takes the false narrative away from the equation.

      Crashing Trump’s Inauguration is simply trashy and mean spirited, period. People who make death threats and make calls for violent uprising should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, period. We should apply the same critique to both sides.

  • DWarren

    Receiving fifty-eight percent of the popular vote in Mississippi qualifies President-Elect Trump to receive the state’s six electoral votes. The uber leftist Progressives who are pressuring electors to violate the consent of the governed in thirty states in the Union are displaying their group’s utter disdain for the American electorate, manifesting the depths of hideous heinous hypocrisy, showing themselves to be pathological liars who refuse to accept the results of an election, unveiling the arrested mental and emotional development that results from depraved self-inulgence, and laying bare to public scrutiny their hatred of the U.S. and the U. S. Constitution. The Constitution stipulates clearly the qualifications for the office of the President of the U.S. Trump meets each. The sole deciding remaining constitutional qualification is winning a minimum 270 electoral college votes. Fifty-one jurisdictions held full and free elections for president in November. Trump won thirty of the fifty-one jurisdictions with a majority of the vote in each and garnered 309 electoral votes in the process. Unable to disqualify Trump constitutionally, Progressive Democrats set themselves to the task of delegitimizing the majority of American voters in thirty legal jurisdictions and nullifying the consent of the governed.
    The real problem Progressive Democrats face is that a majority of Americans at the state and local level are no longer willing to be identified with their nonsensical radical secularist anti-American policy positions. The majority of voters in thirty out of fifty-one jurisdictions rejected the Progressive Democrat candidate and the Progressive Democrat agenda. Unwilling to concede the possibility that the voters rejected them and their policies, Progressive Democrats have turned their attention to the task of denying the God-given right to self-government to the U.S. citizens in those thirty jurisdictions.
    Isn’t it funny how Progressives want the Constitution to be a “living document” that means whatever they want it to mean when they are trashing traditional American values, but pitch a hissy fit and get their panties in a wad agitating and demonstrating to apply a strict constructionist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution when it suits their anti-American purposes? Progressives have always been more than willing to trash the Constitution and trample it under foot to advance their policies. They twist and torture the Constitution to make it say what they want it to say in order to invent rights out of whole cloth and to justify their inane perverted concept of reality. They edit out and disregard the parts of the Constitution that they identify as an impediment to their secular and socialist goals—like the Tenth Amendment. They continue to misuse and abuse the Constitution in the pursuit of a perceived threat to their ascendancy. And they are now attacking the voters in thirty jurisdictions who did not vote the Progressive Democrat “party line.”
    But Americans aren’t buying the Progressive song and dance any longer. Now that the Progressive Democrat hatred of America, disdain for the American voters, and radical anti-American bent is finally on public display and subject to popular critique, it will be marvelous for the Progressive Democrat Party to meet the political demise it so richly deserves. Progressives fooled some of the people all the time, all of the people some of the time, but they found it impossible to fool all the people all of the time. Americans in every election going forward need to remember to remind Progressive Democrats of the stand they took against them and the American form of government in 2016, when the Progressive Democrats ask them for their votes in the future.