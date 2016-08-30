Mississippi State stops flying state flag

DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – Another public university in Mississippi has stopped flying the state flag that prominently features the Confederate battle emblem.

Mississippi State University becomes the sixth of the state’s eight universities to do so.

University spokesman Sid Salter said Tuesday that President Mark Keenum approved deans’ plans to remove the flag from most parts of the Starkville campus. It has been replaced with larger American flags.

Mississippi’s Confederate-themed flag has been criticized as a symbol of racial oppression. State voters overwhelmingly supported keeping it in 2001.

Salter didn’t immediately say how many flags were removed or when. He said Mississippi’s flag remains part of a 50-state display in a cafeteria.

The University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi removed state flags last year. Three historically black universities removed them earlier.

The Reflector, Mississippi State’s student newspaper, first reported the removal.

Keenum told the student newspaper multiple factors led to the state flags’ removal and replacement across campus.

“The underlying sense, is you have students, faculty, and leadership of administration on record calling for a change,” Keenum said. “It’s a quite natural thing that the respective colleges on campus would want to emulate the display of the American flag on the Drill Field with their college and that’s what transpired.”

Keenum has previously voiced his support of changing the flag through policies in the state legislature.

Salter told the student newspaper that the university chose to remove the flags quietly, without making a statement or holding a press conference, because the removal of the flag has been an evolving process involving many channels within the university.

Flags most recently flew near the Wise Center, the Hunter Henry Alumni Center and the Veteran’s Center. The state flag also flew near the MAFES conference center off Highway 182 and in the Perry Cafeteria. The flag in the Perry was moved from its position next to the U.S. flag this past year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report