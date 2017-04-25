Monday traffic stops lead to drug arrests

Daily Journal

IUKA – Tishomingo County deputies charged two people with felony drug possession following traffic stops on Monday.

Deputies and the Belmont Police Department were conducting a safety checkpoint in the Valley Road and County Road 993 area. Justin Drake Elrod pulled up and had a suspended driver’s license. When officers tried to arrest him, he tried to throw a canister out the window. The canister contained Oxycodone pills.

Elrod, 25, of 49 Valley Road, Belmont, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and remains in the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting his bond to be set.

The same day, a traffic stop was made on Highway 25 in Iuka for improper equipment. The driver did not have a license, and the passenger had an outstanding warrant from McNairy County, Tennessee. The passenger admitted she had drugs on her, and deputies found two bags of methamphetamine in her pants.

Karen Carter, 35, of County Road 220, Corinth, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and taken to the county jail. A hold was placed on her for the Tennessee charge.