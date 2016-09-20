Monroe County deputies arrest three in separate incidents

Monroe Journal

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in separate incidents this week.

Robert Conwill, 24, of Hamilton, was arrested Monday and charged with attempt to commit an offense. Conwill allegedly attempted to break and enter T.A.G.S. Restaurant in Hamilton.

Bond has been set on this charge at $10,000 for Conwill, who remains in the custody of the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

On Monday, Mark Allan Foster, 45, of Nettleton was arrested and charged with DUI–3rd offense and several misdemeanor traffic charges. He was released from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on a $3,000 bond.

Jason Bradley Riffle, 27, of Sulligent, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breaking and entering a dwelling and grand larceny. Riffle allegedly broke into a home in Greenwood Springs.

Items taken from the residence were guns, money and medication. Guns and most of the money have been recovered.

Riffle remains in the custody of the Monroe County Adult Detention Center. His arraignment is set for Wednesday.