Monroe County man, juvenile charged in separate cases

Monroe Journal

Two arrests have been reported in Monroe County in separate cases.

Derrious Deandre Fair, 28, of Prairie, was arrested in Aberdeen on Wednesday and charged with possession of stolen property. He was released on Thursday on a $3,000 bond.

In a separate case, a juvenile from Aberdeen was arrested on an alias capias in Aberdeen, on an armed robbery charge. He is being held in the Monroe County Detention Center on the armed robbery charge.

The juvenile was later charged with simple assault and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $500 on the simple assault charge and $50,000 on the aggravated assault charge.