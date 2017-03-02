Mooreville man jailed for sexual abuse of daughter

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Mooreville man was charged with four felony counts of sexual abuse Thursday.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the arrest of John Harley Tallant, 39, of Mooreville follows a lengthy investigation that will likely see more felony charges.

“In February, it was brought to our attention that he was physically involved with his 4-year-old daughter,” Johnson said. “We know of at least one count of sexual battery, where there was penetration. We have also charged him with three counts of fondling today.

“We plan on presenting these charges, as well as numerous other charges, to the next grand jury. We are looking at similar charges with the same victim, as well as other felony charges not related to sexual abuse.

“We also seized the computers and cell phones and are interested in images on the electronic devices.”

The abuse of the girl is suspected to have been going one for two years or more. Tallant, who works out of state for long periods in Louisiana, reportedly threatened to harm his family and others when he learned that he was under investigation.

“Because of the threats, we intercepted him when he was on his way home,” Johnson said. “Once he was arrested, he began to cooperate.”

During his initial court appearance Thursday before Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins, Tallant admitted he had done wrong.

“I accept my guilt and plan on fully cooperating with the investigation to keep any more harm from happening,” Tallant said.

Hopkins set bond for Tallant at $350,000. If he does make bond, he cannot have contact with the victim or the mother, and he must wear a GPS ankle bracelet so authorities can track his whereabouts.

“We were alerted to the situation by an anonymous caller,” Johnson said. “We then contacted the mother and were able to substantiate the allegations. It’s very disturbing to know what this young man did with his daughter.”

Sexual battery carries up to 30 years in jail if convicted. Tallant is facing up to 15 years per count for the touching of a child for lustful purposes.

william.moore@journalinc.com