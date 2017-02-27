Mooreville man pleads guilty as habitual offender

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A man who prompted police pursuits in 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty to four felonies and will spend the next 15 years in prison.

John Wesley Newell, 54, of Mooreville, entered guilty pleas Monday afternoon to assaulting an officer, felony fleeing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges were in connection with a September 2014 high speed chase that ended with a foot chase and Newell being shot by a Lee County deputy and an October 2016 high speed chase that ended with Newell wrecking on Highway 363 east of Saltillo.

Senior Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Newell to 15 years without the possibility of early release. In addition, Newell was given another 15 years suspended.

“We were ready to go to trial this week but Mr. Newell agreed to serve the 15 years day-for-day,” said District Attorney John Weddle. “He is a violent man and 15 years is an appropriate sentence.”

In the 2014 incident, Newell fled Tupelo police, wrecked his car and fled on foot in a heavily wooded area. When encountered by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy hours later, Newell raised a gun at the officer, who shot and wounded Newell. A grand jury cleared the deputy of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Judge Gardner dismissed that case when it had not gone to trial 17 months later. Weddle was successful in getting the charges put back on the docket.

In October 2016, Tupelo police tried to pull over Newell in East Tupelo. He fled, leading law enforcement on a chase that went into Itawamba County. He eventually wrecked after running over spike strips deployed by a Lee County deputy. His vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, but he was not seriously injured.

