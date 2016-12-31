Motorcycle wreck claims life

Daily Journal

WREN – A motorcycle accident Friday claimed the life of a Wren man, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

Matthew “Cole” Archer, 35, died of multiple trauma at 11:09 p.m. after being airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Archer was the driver of a motorcycle traveling east on Central Grove Road that collided with a westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser. The accident occurred a fourth of a mile east of Highway 45.

No one in the PT Cruiser was injured, Gurley said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.