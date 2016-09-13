MSU College of Business to kick off mentoring program

By Emma Crawford Kent

STARKVILLE – Budding entrepreneurs at Mississippi State University will soon have the opportunity to run their own business ideas past some of the biggest executives in Mississippi face-to-face thanks to a new program being launched this week.

The Executive in Residence (EIR) program at MSU’s Center for Economic Outreach (CEO) will allow any student, not just business majors, the chance to consult with visiting business executives during designated office hours throughout the academic year.

The program’s inaugural EIR will be Glenn McCullough, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority. McCullough will host office hours Wednesday to mentor students in conjunction with the program’s official launch.

McCullough believes the program is a great way to give back to the university and at the same time help develop the next generation of Mississippi business leaders.

“Young people are one of Mississippi’s greatest resources,” McCullough said. “By helping them succeed in starting their businesses, we can do our part in creating more and better careers in communities across the state.”

Planned future EIRs include George Bryan of Old Waverly in West Point and Geoffrey Carter, president and CEO of Tupelo-based company Hyperion Technologies.

Michael Lane, a senior mechanical engineering major at MSU, plans to take advantage of the EIR program.

The 2012 Amory High School graduate recently started his own company, a solutions management group called MakerSync.

The company works to solve problems facing “The Factory” on MSU’s campus, which is a collaborative work environment or “makerspace” that provides students with resources to create.

Lane designed a management system that handles logistics and day-to-day access in “makerspaces.”

Lane has already scheduled a 15-minute sit down with McCullough on Wednesday, and he’s hoping to learn from his and other executives’ experiences. He plans to meet with as many EIRs as possible as they visit throughout the year.

Lane said he’s looking for a range of perspectives and advice for dealing with challenges early on in a business venture. He’ll also look for tips on selling products and growing a business.

“It (the EIR program) is really valuable because it gets us out of the more theory-based stuff that we learn in class and lets us learn from peoples’ experiences, which is even better,” Lane said.

