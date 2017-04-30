MSU offers nationally renowned weather program to aspiring meteorologists

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – For as long as he can remember, Griffin Hardy has wanted to be a broadcast meteorologist.

By word of mouth, Hardy heard about the meteorology program in the Department of Geosciences at Mississippi State University and decided to travel from his hometown of Atlanta to check it out. He enrolled at the school, and four years later accepted a job as a noon meteorologist and multi-media journalist at WJTV-12, a CBS affiliate in Jackson.

“This is something I’ve always known that I have wanted to do,” Hardy said. “Who knows where I will be five or 10 years from now, but I see myself doing this for a really long time.”

This year, the Department of Geosciences celebrates its 100th year. The department started out as a geology and geography department, but then switched names to geosciences when university officials asked the program to evolve in order to increase enrollment.

Lindsey Morschauser is an instructor and broadcast coordinator in the meteorology program. She said the department began its intro to meteorology courses and its distance-learning program in the late 1980s/early 90s.

“Professors and instructors began recording and sending videos out to professionals in the broadcasting fields to educate them in meteorology,” Morschauser said. “Back then, you didn’t need a meteorology degree to be on TV; you just needed to look pretty and do well in front of a camera. These videos kind of filled a niche where you didn’t see many programs doing that.”

Today, MSU’s Department of Geosciences is one of the country’s leaders in the meteorology industry. The department offers degrees in geosciences with a focus on either professional or broadcast meteorology.

Students can take either track to set themselves up for jobs in broadcasting, the private sector, the National Weather Service or the government.

About 85 percent of the country’s top media markets have had at least one graduate from MSU’s program, including famous alums like Alex Wallace at the Weather Channel and James Spann from ABC 33/40 in Birmingham.

Today, a majority of stations in Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Texas hire graduates from the department. Morschauser also has received calls from stations in North Dakota and Idaho.

“We are known for broadcasting because we do place people throughout the country in that field, but we do offer other advantages in the professional facet,” Morschauser said. “While our students send resumes to jobs, we constantly receive inquiries from organizations everywhere who are looking for upcoming graduates.”

Morschauser has her Master of Science in Geosciences from MSU, in addition to her Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of South Carolina. She worked as an on-air meteorologist and reporter in Bowling Green from 2009-2011, before coming back to MSU to teach. “We have a solid foundation of meteorologists who know where to look toward when they need someone, and we continue to put out reputable, knowledgeable and great communicators who do well in the industry,” she said.

The department offers students state-of-the-art graphics system that most stations use, their own in-house radar system and their own green-screen chroma-key wall, among other things. The students build their own weather graphics, predict their own forecasts and produce weekly weather reports and post them on YouTube.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to see myself grow into a better on-air personality,” senior Melissa Scavelli said. “We’ve learned how to work with the green wall, how to properly tell a story and how to present an accurate forecast.”

The department also offers an online distance-learning program in which students from across the country can take classes online and earn their bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Professional meteorology majors have to take more advanced science and math classes along with the meteorology classes. While broadcast majors are linked more to the communication industry, the department’s broadcast meteorology majors focus more on their science skills in school.

“I can’t speak on the NWS, and they are going to make money quicker, but the broadcast students will run in the $25,000 to $35,000 range (to start), depending on the station,” Morschauser said. “Those contracts last one or two years. You need to make jumps within the company or across to other stations to make more money in this industry.”

