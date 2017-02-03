Museum exhibit highlights Freedom Summer

By M. Scott Morris

TUPELO – The Oren Dunn City Museum has traveled back to the Freedom Summer of 1964 for its current exhibit.

With “Stand Up!,” photos and text tell the story of volunteers who came to Mississippi to register African-American voters.

A companion exhibit, “Murder in Neshoba,” examines the events surrounding the deaths of Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and James Chaney. Their murders sparked national outrage and made Mississippi the center of the struggle for civil rights.

“It’s a great exhibit to celebrate Black History Month,” said Rae Mathis Guess, museum curator.

It was provided to the museum for free by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The museum paid only the shipping expenses.

“It’s a really good idea for museums that wouldn’t usually be able to host traveling exhibits,” Guess said.

The exhibit includes a documentary film about the time period. That’s also from the Department of Archives and History.

In addition, staff members pulled from the museum’s own collection.

“We have a display from our very own Palmer Foster, the first black scout executive for the Yocona Area Council,” Guess said.

That includes items from Foster’s career, as well as two signs from the old Tupelo Depot. One says “Colored” and the other says “White.”

“They were over the restroom doors when everything was segregated,” Guess said.

The exhibit will be up until Feb. 28. The Oren Dunn City Museum, which is located at Ballard Park, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For information, call (662) 841-6438.

“We’re hoping visitors will come to see not only this exhibit but also the other things we have to offer at the museum,” Guess said.

