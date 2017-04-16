Natchez Trace Parkway hosts beaver program

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – To many children, beavers are just another animal that lives in the outdoors. On Saturday, the Natchez Trace Parkway invited children and their families to “Beavers: Making a Splash,” a Junior Ranger program to teach the kids the importance of the animal in the natural environment.

“We wanted to teach the kids about the adaptations that the beavers have with their teeth, tails and fur,” said park ranger Mona Foshee. “They use each of these things to help build their lodges and dams and swim in water.”

Foshee brought actual fur, tails and teeth for the children to hold and examine. Meanwhile, Foshee told the kids how beavers cut down trees with their teeth, build their lodges and dams and communicate with other beavers with their tails and use their fur to help stay warm during the winter.

“This gives the kids a chance to learn about the natural environment because we, as a society, have gotten away from the natural environment,” Foshee said. “This kind of brings us back to our roots.”

The Visitor Center regularly holds Junior Ranger programs for ages 7-12 every Saturday to teach kids about certain aspects of the parkway and the outdoors. The center plans to switch the class to the first Saturday of every month in the near future. Each program is free and ideal for children 7 to 12 years old, but everyone is welcome.

The center also hosts a Read with a Ranger program every second Saturday of every month. For more information, visit the parkway’s website at https://www.nps.gov/nr/travel/cultural_diversity/Natchez_Trace_Parkway.html.

