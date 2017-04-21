Neighborhood hosts cookout for first responders

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Firefighters, police and even sheriff’s deputies responded to the billowing smoke coming from the clubhouse Thursday evening at The Villages in west Tupelo. But instead of a fire ravaging the building, it was homeowners grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for first responders.

The cookout was sponsored by the subdivision’s homeowners association and the Villages Neighborhood Association.

“We wanted to do something special for our local heroes – the police, the firefighters, the first responders,” said Maurice Roy, neighborhood association president. “I know they feel their jobs are thankless.

“Once they don that uniform, they take on the responsibility of serving others. They run into danger where most folks run away. This is something we wanted to do as a neighborhood, to say ‘Thank You.’”

For the cookout, which included side items and home-cooked goodies for dessert, officials went around to all 165 homeowners in the neighborhood seeking donations.

The Tupelo Police Department, the Tupelo Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office all had uniformed officers show up. Some officers had to get to-go plates. Two fire crews were called out to emergencies.

“People aren’t always happy to see the police or firefighters,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker. “We catch people during trying times and thank yous are few and far between. But we want to thank y’all for doing this for us.”

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre agreed. “We thank y’all for having us down here. For a community to come together and do this means so much to us.”

The Villages is just off Coley Road and entirely within the Tupelo city limits, but they still invited deputies to come for a little food and fellowship.

“A lot of times, we don’t hear thank yous,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. John Tutor. “It’s even more special when a community inside the city limits invited the SO as well.”

In return for the meal, Tupelo police Sgt. Katarsha White offered a few tips and reminders about home and personal safety for the residents. The simplest thing people can do to protect themselves is to lock their houses and cars.

“We are creatures of habit and it’s easy to say I’m just running to the store, there is no need to lock the door,” White said.

“Don’t just give them your stuff,” White said. “Take that extra 2-3 seconds and lock the door. It might be a little bit of an inconvenience, but you will be safer.”

White said that home burglaries primarily happen during the day when people are at work or out running errands. Car burglaries happen mostly at night, when the people are home and asleep.